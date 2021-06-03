King Soopers offers million dollar checks or 'groceries for a year' to vaccine recipients

Customers and associates, ages 18 or older, who have received their COVID vaccine through the Kroger Family Company will be eligible.

DENVER — King Soopers is taking part in the Kroger Health #CommunityImmunity Giveaway which the company hopes will encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting June 3 and running through July 10, 2021, Kroger Health is giving away $1 million each week for five weeks, the company announced on Thursday.

The giveaway also awards 10 "groceries for a year" winners each week, 50 winners in total. Each "groceries for a year" is valued at $13,000, which is equal to $250 a week for 52 weeks, according to a release from King Soopers.

> Video above: Colorado launches $1 million sweepstakes for people who got the COVID vaccine.

"Since day one of this pandemic, King Soopers’ most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Steve Burnham, president of King Soopers. “King Soopers’ #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help Colorado recover and move ahead.”

Participants of the giveaway must be 18 years of age or older, and legally reside and physically be located in one of the 50 states or Washington, D.C.

Entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.

To enter the giveaway and view the Official Rules, visit KrogerGiveaway.com.

Kroger will continue to award a one-time payment of $100 to their associates who become fully vaccinated, the company said.

Kroger Health is the healthcare division of the Kroger Company.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.