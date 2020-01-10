Larimer nursing homes are COVID-19-free for the first time since the pandemic began

Nursing homes in Larimer County report that they can be removed from the COVID-19 outbreak list.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, no nursing homes in Larimer County had active coronavirus outbreaks as of Wednesday, according to weekly outbreak data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

It’s a milestone administrators say was achieved through widespread testing and hard work, but they acknowledge outbreaks could recur as the weather turns cold.

> The video above was aired on Sept. 3 addressing Colorado's guidelines for indoor visits at nursing homes.

A facility has to have zero reported COVID-19 cases for 28 days or have 100% negative tests for every resident and every staff member before they are removed from the outbreak list.

One of the hardest-hit facilities in the county, Columbine West, had 46 positive cases among residents and staff, with six deaths confirmed or likely due to the virus. The outbreak spread fast in late August.

