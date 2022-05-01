RTD service being interrupted by COVID surge

RTD said 77 COVID-19 cases reported among staff since Dec. 15 are adding to existing shortages.

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said a recent spike in COVID-19 cases among employees and existing staff shortages are causing service interruptions.

RTD reports 77 employees tested positive for COVID between Dec. 15 and Jan 5. Cases were reported in all facilities and operating divisions.

>Video above: Colorado likely weeks away from omicron peak, health officials say.

General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said the operations team is working to cover open shifts.

“We are doing our best to maintain service within our existing resource constraints,” Johnson said. “While RTD’s Operations team is working as creatively as possible in its approach to covering open shifts, our ‘people power’ is being severely affected by the prevalence of the omicron coronavirus variant."

The issue is compounded by existing vacancies among frontline positions including bus and rail operators, technicians and mechanics, RTD said.

Customers can get the latest updates and sign up for alerts on RTD's Service Alerts page.

RTD is offering $4,000 hiring bonus for certain positions, and the latest job openings can be found on their website.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.