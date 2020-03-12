Town of Vail extends limit on private gatherings to Dec. 15

The Vail Town Council on Tuesday unanimously extended to Dec. 15 the recent executive order limiting the size of private gatherings to a single household.

VAIL, Colo. — The Vail Town Council on Tuesday unanimously extended to Dec. 15 the town manager’s recent executive order limiting the size of private gatherings to a single household.

Town Manager Scott Robson issued the executive order Nov. 23 before Thanksgiving. It was set to expire Dec. 8 without any further action by the council.

The executive order and the emergency ordinance that the Vail Town Council approved Tuesday to extend it for another two weeks apply to private gatherings in all private homes, short-term rentals, hotels and restaurant and bar seating in the town of Vail.

“It’s very, very challenging from an enforcement standpoint, but it does put some onus on hotel managers and short-term rental managers to try to curtail that if they see it going on,” Robson said.

The town’s limit on private gatherings is more restrictive than the current private gathering limitation of two households and 10 individuals set by the state of Colorado for Eagle County and other jurisdictions currently in level orange COVID-19 public health restrictions.