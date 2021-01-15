165 COVID-19 vaccine doses lost after power outage at Kaiser Permanente facility

High winds prompted power outages across Lakewood, the healthcare provider said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — 165 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine were lost in a power outage at a Kaiser Permanente facility in Lakewood Thursday.

High winds prompted power outages across the city overnight, said a statement from the healthcare provider.

The statement said that the outages included Kaiser Permanente's Lakewood medical offices, where a refrigerator storing the doses temporarily stopped working. That caused the vaccines to exceed their recommended storage temperature, according to the statement.

Kaiser Permanente notified state health officials immediately, the statement said, and they worked throughout the day to administer as many doses of the vaccine as possible.

>> WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: How Colorado is doing with vaccine distribution.

The statement said the 135 doses administered were safe and viable in accordance with recommendations from the Moderna vaccine distributor.

Power has been restored to the facility, the statement said, and the refrigerator is working properly again.

Kaiser Permanente said the facility does not have a backup generator. Still, they are conducting a thorough review, including the potential of adding an emergency backup power source to that location.