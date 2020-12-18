CDPHE launching COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard

The dashboard to track vaccine data in Colorado will go live at 4 p.m., the health department says.

DENVER — The state health department said it would launch a dashboard Friday for the public to track data on COVID-19 vaccinations in Colorado.

The data dashboard will launch at 4 p.m. Friday at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

It will include information about the current phase of COVID-19 vaccinations and how many doses have been administered daily. Similar to CDPHE's COVID-19 dashboard, it will be updated every day at 4 p.m.

The CDPHE vaccine website also includes information on the state's distribution plan and answers some vaccine questions.

>> Video above: Colorado coronavirus headlines for Dec. 18.

"Throughout the pandemic, CDPHE has prioritized data transparency and provides some of the most robust data in the nation and will continue to do the same with vaccine distribution," according to a CDPHE press release.

The first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived this week, though Colorado expects to receive 16,000 fewer doses than originally planned.

According to Gov. Jared Polis' office, the state had planned to get 56,550 doses, but due to changes in Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the allocation was lowered to 39,780 doses.

The FDA announced this week that the Pfizer vaccine bottles contained extra doses, though the extra doesn't make up for the lower number of bottles that Colorado will receive, Polis said on Friday.

A second vaccine manufactured by Moderna was expected to get final federal approval in the coming days. Colorado is expected to get about 95,600 doses in the first shipment of that vaccine.

The state plans to administer the COVID-19 vaccines in three phases. The winter phase began this week, with vaccinations for health care workers and staff at long-term care facilities.