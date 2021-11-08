Colorado AG urges everyone to keep an eye out for fake vaccination cards

"We need to crack down on this. It’s a threat. It’ll undermine trust and it will undermine our ability to respond to the pandemic," the CO Attorney General said.

DENVER — With more companies and universities requiring a proof of vaccination, the Colorado attorney general told 9NEWS the likelihood of people forging that document have increased.

"We’re monitoring this threat that fake vaccine cards are going to get out there," Attorney General Phil Weiser said. "We’ve worked hard with fellow AGs making the case to online platforms that the sale of these is a problem and we need to crack down on them."

The University of Colorado system is one of many educational entities in the state requiring a proof of vaccination on campus or to have a medical or non-medical exemption.

"It allows us to have students more students on campus, more students in in-person classes, more on-campus activities and so we’re seeing a lot of students a lot of our faculty and staff complying with this requirement," Melanie Marquez Parra a spokesperson for CU Boulder said.

"So every submission that a student provides is reviewed to make sure that the provider has signed the card, if it is a two-dose vaccine – that the dates are in line with what is necessary for that particular vaccine."

Parra said if any information looks inaccurate or the staff member needs more to verify, they will reach out to the student.

Weiser hopes other colleges and companies take an initiative to verify as well.

He told 9NEWS that as of right now, he's not aware of any reports of fraudulent cards in Colorado but anticipates they will come, and the culprits will face a hefty consequence.

"There’s a federal law against counterfeit or faking a federal card in this case a card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that means there’s a federal offense. There are also state-level crimes at issue here as well – obviously forgery or fraud," Weiser said.

"We need to crack down on this. It’s a threat," Weiser said. "It’ll undermine trust and it will undermine our ability to respond to the pandemic."