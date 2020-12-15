Visitors to Aspen required to test negative for COVID-19 or quarantine for 10 days

The new public-health order for Colorado's Pitkin County is designed to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and went into effect Monday.

ASPEN, Colo. — Planning a ski vacation to Aspen?

You’ll need to schedule a test for COVID-19.

Overnight visitors to Aspen and the surrounding area, including its four ski mountains, are required to receive a negative COVID-19 result from a test administered within 72 hours of arrival and have been symptom-free for 10 days prior to travel or quarantine for 10 days.

The new public-health order for Colorado's Pitkin County is designed to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and went into effect Monday, which, incidentally, was one of the first big powder days of the 2020-21 ski season.

Aspen received 19 inches of new snow over the weekend and was expecting another 3 to 5 inches to fall Monday and Tuesday, said Jeff Hanle, the vice president for communications for Aspen Skiing Co. and its four ski mountains.