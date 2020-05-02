DENVER — Access to Sand Creek near Interstate 70 and I-270 will be restricted beginning Wednesday morning due to health risks associated with litter, human waste and other biohazards, according to the Denver Public Health & Environment (DPHE).

The restriction includes areas adjacent to 49th Avenue, 47th Avenue, Sand Creek Drive, Quebec Street, and I-270, and I-70.

Open space within the Sand Creek Area as well as public rights‐of‐way, including adjoining sidewalks, and embankments along Sand Creek are all affected.

The restriction is needed to allow clearing, cleaning, and assessment of the area. It will reopen as soon as it's restored to a safe state, according to DDPHE.

During this area restriction, CDOT will be conducting a cleanup of the area to ensure that it is clear for evaluation.

Workers will meet with people they encounter in the area and will work to connect them with services. Items left behind in the public right-of-way that pose a public health or safety risk will be immediately be thrown away.

In partnership with CDOT, DDPHE will evaluate the condition of the area, assess hazards, and oversee abatement activities.

Free storage of personal possessions, for up to 60 days, is available through the city for anyone who is present during the cleanup who want to store personal property. Those items must not pose a public health risk.

Last month, DDPHE shut down Lincoln Park, located between Civic Center Park and the State Capitol, due to a rat infestation.

The cleanups are separate from the city's urban camping ban, which was ruled unconstitutional in December, Denver County Court Judge Johnny Barajas found the city's 2012 camping ban to be cruel and unusual. Denver Police put a pause on enforcement on Dec. 27, the same day Barajas issued his ruling.

Denver's City Attorney announced that the ruling does not prohibit enforcement of the city code while they appeal.

The urban camping ban keeps people from setting up tents on sidewalks and in parks, and police can issue citations or arrest someone for noncompliance. This is separate from homeless sweeps that require people to leave public areas for the purpose of cleaning, as was done during the enforcement suspension.

