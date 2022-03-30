Trial for man charged in 1984 hammer attack to get underway Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Opening statements are expected Wednesday in Jefferson County in the case of a man accused of sexually assaulting and beating a woman to death in January 1984 in Lakewood.
Alex Christopher Ewing faces multiple counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Patricia Louise Smith, an interior decorator who was beaten to death with a hammer in the townhouse she shared with her daughter and grandchildren.
Smith, 50, was surprised at home as she ate a lunchtime hamburger on Jan. 10, 1984 – six days before the murders in Aurora of Bruce and Debra Bennett and their seven-year-old daughter, Melissa. The Bennetts were beaten to death with a hammer. The couple’s younger daughter, then-three-year-old Vanessa, suffered critical injuries but survived.
A DNA hit in 2018 identified Ewing as a suspect in Smith’s long-unsolved murder and the killings of the Bennett family. At the time, Ewing was identified as a suspect in the Bennett and Smith cases, he was serving a 110-year sentence for a late-night ax handle attack on a couple in Henderson, Nevada, that happened about seven months after the Colorado murders.
Last summer an Arapahoe County jury convicted Ewing in connection with the Bennett family case. The judge imposed three consecutive life sentences – meaning he will die in prison.
In October, Ewing went to trial for Smith's killing but a mistrial was declared by the judge after the defense team filed a motion arguing that Ewing was not competent to stand trial.
Weeks later in November of last year, a judge ruled that Ewing was indeed competent to stand trial and a new trial date was set for March 2022.
Over 12 days in January 1984, someone with a hammer unleashed unspeakable violence in two quiet Denver suburbs — killing four people, beating two others so savagely it was shocking they survived and raping several of his victims.
The story of the assaults, the search for a killer, and the anxiety that gripped the survivors and altered life in the Denver metro area is the subject of a 9Wants to Know investigative podcast.
