x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Blame

Trial for man charged in 1984 hammer attack to get underway Wednesday

Alex Ewing faces multiple counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Patricia Louise Smith who was beaten to death with a hammer in 1984.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Opening statements are expected Wednesday in Jefferson County in the case of a man accused of sexually assaulting and beating a woman to death in January 1984 in Lakewood.

Alex Christopher Ewing faces multiple counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Patricia Louise Smith, an interior decorator who was beaten to death with a hammer in the townhouse she shared with her daughter and grandchildren. 

RELATED: Man found guilty in 1984 hammer attacks is sentenced to life in prison – three times

Smith, 50, was surprised at home as she ate a lunchtime hamburger on Jan. 10, 1984 – six days before the murders in Aurora of Bruce and Debra Bennett and their seven-year-old daughter, Melissa. The Bennetts were beaten to death with a hammer. The couple’s younger daughter, then-three-year-old Vanessa, suffered critical injuries but survived. 

Patricia Louise Smith

A DNA hit in 2018 identified Ewing as a suspect in Smith’s long-unsolved murder and the killings of the Bennett family. At the time, Ewing was identified as a suspect in the Bennett and Smith cases, he was serving a 110-year sentence for a late-night ax handle attack on a couple in Henderson, Nevada, that happened about seven months after the Colorado murders. 

RELATED: 'It's been a long time waiting': Connie Bennett sees justice 37 years after murder of 3 family members

Last summer an Arapahoe County jury convicted Ewing in connection with the Bennett family case. The judge imposed three consecutive life sentences – meaning he will die in prison.

Credit: Sentinel Colorado
Alex Ewing enters the courtroom after the morning recess on the first day of his Aurora Hammer Murder trial July 27 at the Arapahoe County Courthouse. PHOTO BY PHILIP B. POSTON/ Sentinel Colorado

In October, Ewing went to trial for Smith's killing but a mistrial was declared by the judge after the defense team filed a motion arguing that Ewing was not competent to stand trial. 

Weeks later in November of last year, a judge ruled that Ewing was indeed competent to stand trial and a new trial date was set for March 2022. 

Credit: Bennett Family
Bruce and Debra Bennett with their daughters, Vanessa, left, and Melissa.

>> Read updates in the case at BLAME Podcast.

Over 12 days in January 1984, someone with a hammer unleashed unspeakable violence in two quiet Denver suburbs — killing four people, beating two others so savagely it was shocking they survived and raping several of his victims.

RELATED: Flight attendant who lived through 1984 hammer attack found peace, even without justice

The story of the assaults, the search for a killer, and the anxiety that gripped the survivors and altered life in the Denver metro area is the subject of a 9Wants to Know investigative podcast.

 SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Bennett family murders 

In Other News

Opening statements expected Wednesday in trial for man charged in 1984 killing