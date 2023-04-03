Letecia Stauch trial: Watch opening statements for woman accused of killing stepson Gannon Stauch

Watch the opening statements here in the trial of Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her stepson in January 2020.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Opening statements were expected Monday afternoon in the trial of Letecia Stauch, an El Paso County woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon in 2020.

Gannon Stauch, 11, was reported missing from his Lorson Ranch neighborhood on Jan. 27, 2020, leading to a huge statewide search for the boy. His remains were found inside a suitcase under a bridge in northwestern Florida in March 2020, about six weeks after Letecia Stauch's trip there.

An autopsy showed that Gannon had been shot and stabbed, and he appeared to have defensive wounds on his hands, according to court testimony.

Opening statements are set to begin at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Letecia Stauch pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the case. Jury selection of 12 members and six alternates took two weeks. The trial is expected to last at least six weeks.

Stauch faces numerous charges, including:

First-degree murder after deliberation

First-degree murder of a person under 12 by someone in a position of trust

Child abuse resulting in death

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Seven counts of a crime of violence for using a weapon (the weapons listed in the complaint include a firearm, blunt object and sharp object)

One count of crime of violence – causing severe bodily injury or death

The video below from March 2020 shows Letecia Stauch's first court appearance after her arrest in South Carolina:





