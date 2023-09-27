Gilpin County deputy fired for use of force, sharing body camera footage

Former Deputy Filip Perry also faces a criminal charge in Jefferson County as a result of an internal affairs investigation.

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — A Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired Sept. 14 after an internal affairs investigation found he violated the agency’s use of force, mobile recording and other policies, including the “mission” of the office.

Deputy Filip Perry was under investigation for allegedly using too much force after he slammed an arrestee into a car and then shared the body camera footage.

“Deputy Perry’s actions on the morning of June 25, 2023, and his following conduct, did not meet the expectations of the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office and reflected negatively on this Office, the entire law enforcement profession, and eroded public trust,” Cherokee Blake, a spokesperson for the department, wrote in an email.

Perry did not respond to a request for comment.

In June, Perry approached Daniel O’Donnell in a parking garage, according to body camera footage. O'Donnell was suspected of driving under the influence and driving recklessly. The moment O’Donnell stepped out of the car, Perry pulled him into his Jeep with such force that O’Donnell’s head whiplashed off of the metal wheel cover and bruised his eye socket.

9NEWS shared evidence in July that Perry bragged about slamming the man. Perry allegedly recorded and texted a violent clip from his body camera footage to an acquaintance outside of law enforcement hours after the arrest.

“Even if I had no bills, I’d do it for free,” Perry wrote. “I’m a big, tough, lawman.”

O’Donnell said all of his charges were dismissed in court on Tuesday because of the termination.

Brionna Boatright, spokesperson for the District Attorney in Jefferson and Gilpin Counties, confirmed the charges were dropped.

“Unfortunately, the case was dismissed based on a belief that there was no reasonable likelihood of success at trial,” Boatright wrote via email.

O’Donnell wrote in a text message that he did not want to comment further at this time.

Charged with official misconduct

A pending criminal charge is connected to Perry's alleged penchant for sharing body camera footage. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looked into Perry’s conduct and charged him with second-degree official misconduct, according to a copy of the summons obtained by 9NEWS.

The agency accused Perry of sharing body camera footage multiple times without department permission. 9NEWS documented at least one instance in June. 9NEWS’ reporting was mentioned multiple times in the Jefferson County report.

An unnamed witness told an investigator from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that Perry showed her body camera footage on at least two instances. One was of him responding to an overdose call, and another showed Perry “‘harassing' a female on her front porch for her driver’s license.”

Perry also allegedly showed the witness photos and other evidence of a ticket and car accidents, according to the report.

Both a Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office deputy and the witness said Perry shared body camera footage because he wanted people to know he was a “bad-ass cop” and a “big, bad cop.”

Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joe Armijo told Deputy Heather Kim, an investigator with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he was glad these concerns were being addressed, according to the report.

“[Armijo] did not like the way Filip treats people or brags about what he does, because ‘it's not something to brag about,’” Kim wrote. “Joe had concerns about the way Filip treats people, including the community they serve.”

Armijo told the investigator that he was Perry’s field training officer more than a year ago. He described Perry as “starved for attention” and that he had a “persona,” the report says.

Armijo did not immediately return a request for comment via email or through the sheriff office’s spokesperson.

Body camera footage obtained by 9NEWS showed a deputy handing Perry the summons and explained the charge against him.

“Well, I guess I’ll show up for this court date,” Perry said.

Perry has a hearing for the charge on Nov. 7, according to a copy of the summons.

Aaron Adelson contributed to this report.