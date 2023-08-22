40 years after her kidnapping, Lori Poland works to end child abuse and neglect

Example video title will go here for this video

In 1983, Poland was abducted at age 3 and survived four days in the pit of a remote outhouse in foothills. Today she works as a therapist and helps runs a nonprofit.

The only thing she knows for certain is this: “Everything in my life has been impacted by it.”

“It's hard to know where the chicken is, or where the meat is, or where the tomatoes are, once it's all together and brewed and cooked and marinated,” she said. “It's really impossible to delineate what is what.”

How it all swirled together to make her who she is today – well, Poland said, that’s kind of like trying to decide what ingredient in a pot of soup is responsible for its complex taste.

Forty years later, she can only know the person that she is – a wife, a mother, a therapist, an advocate for victims of child abuse and neglect, and a survivor of one of Colorado’s most notorious crimes. She has had much happiness in her life and faces difficulties that trace directly back to her abduction and assault.

But it did happen. A man lured her into his car, kidnapped and molested her, and dropped her into the pit of a remote outhouse in the foothills west of Denver, leaving her for dead. She survived in the filth of that hole for three nights and four days before birdwatchers found her and called for help.

It is impossible for Lori Poland to know the person she would have been if what happened on Aug. 22, 1983, hadn’t happened.

Chapter 2 : 'We were all broken together'

For years, Poland struggled with having to always be “on” when she was around other people – having to hold it together, having to smile and nod and be agreeable. There often wasn’t room for her to be the victim of a crime that gripped the Denver area and remains seared in the memories of anyone who was living here then.

It could be exhausting.

“There's this obligation,” she said. “And maybe it's survivor's guilt, maybe it's shame, maybe it's just guilt, maybe it's this internal rage of wanting to fight back and not let my abductor win. But this desire to do something good out of something so gross is very strong.

“And this constant need to get out there and be ‘on,’ even when I am just shot, is really prevalent and constant.”

But being “on” and fighting back and doing good don’t always go together.

That’s because Poland decided long ago that she wanted to make a real difference. And that means honestly talking about what happened to her and so many other abused children.

That’s not always popular.

“I think that as a culture, it's what we try to do,” she said. “And I think that when you have pain, it will come out sideways if not addressed. It’s like, you know, the air finds its way to freedom. The way that our society has handled anything that's uncomfortable is to just not look at it.

“And that is OK for a lot of people … though that philosophy has caused so much generational harm,” she said.

She couldn’t know it at the time, but the damage done by Robert Thiret went far beyond her. It touched her brother and their parents and even other family members. She said she knows now they all needed help they didn’t get.

“My family had the belief that, you know, you lean on your family for those things,” she said. “But it's hard when you're leaning on somebody who’s broken to fix you, you know? We were all broken together.

“And, and they'll probably be mad at me for saying that they were broken, but they – we – were! That is not normal, what we went through was not normal. And we can't treat it as though it was normal.”

When she was growing up, Poland heard her parents discuss what had happened and their own pain, but not hers.

“They talked a lot about their experience of it, and how traumatizing it was, and they could only see it from their lens,” she said. “And you know, often, I would hear things like, ‘It didn't happen to you – you were too young to remember,’ and so, therefore, it's, ‘This is what happened to us.’

“I heard that a lot. And I knew to not say anything because it would hurt.”

She also heard other things over the years.

Get over it.

Move on.

Today, she said she has little contact with her parents and brother, who have all left Colorado.