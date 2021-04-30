WATCH LIVE: 3 Loveland officers no longer employed after arrest of elderly woman with dementia

The lawsuit claims 73-year-old Karen Garner received multiple injuries during the arrest last June.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Chief is announcing "personnel changes" Friday after the department was accused in a federal lawsuit of forcefully arresting and injuring an elderly woman with dementia last summer.

Chief Bob Ticer announced that three officers involved in the arrest are no longer employed by the department.

Officer Austin Hopp

Officer Daria Jalali

Community service officer Tyler Blackett

Ticer did not specify if the employees were fired or resigned, but he said he was involved in that "process."

Earlier this week, four officers were put on administrative leave after body camera footage showing the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner was made public. Garner was arrested last summer while walking home along Mountain Lion Road. She had just come from a nearby Walmart where she attempted to leave without paying for about $14 worth of items, the lawsuit says.

The former LPD officers were previously placed on administrative leave along with Sgt. Phil Metzler.

Footage of Garner's arrest on June 26, 2020 arrest was released by attorney Sarah Schielke who filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Garner. The lawsuit alleges that Garner was forcibly pushed to the ground and that during the arrest she suffered multiple injuries including a broken arm and dislocated shoulder.

> Below: Body camera footage shows the arrest of the 73-year-old. This footage has been edited by the law firm representing Garner. (Warning: The content in this video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.)

The lawsuit also claims that Garner was left for hours at the jail without medical attention despite having obvious injuries.

Schielke also released a second video she said shows the three arresting officers watching body camera video of Garner's arrest, laughing and celebrating the excessive force, and fist-bumping the fact that one of the officers intimidated a citizen who stopped to make a complaint.

A statement from a Walmart spokesperson says Garner escalated the situation, forcing employees to call police.

"Circumstance vary, but stores have desecration to call law enforcement when they have need," the statement says. "When we addressed this issue with the customer she became unreasonable and escalated the situation by ripping the facemask off one of our associates and fleeing the store."

The 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office said that Gardner's misdemeanor case was dismissed and they are now considering whether an independent criminal investigation into the police department's use of force is warranted.

