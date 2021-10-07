1 killed in Aurora crash Friday night

The other driver had serious injuries but is expected to live, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora Friday night, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said their initial investigation has found that a MINI Cooper was heading east on East Colfax Avenue at high speed when the driver ran a red light at Tower Road at around 10 p.m.

The MINI then broadsided a Honda Civic that was in the middle of a U-turn from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes, according to APD.

The driver of the MINI, a 51-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and later died. Police said the Honda's driver, a 32-year-old woman, was extricated from her car and taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

APD said investigators have not yet been able to determine whether speed, alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the crash.

The name of the man who died will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once he has been positively identified and his family have been notified, police said.

