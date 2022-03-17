1 killed in Northglenn house fire

Four people were able to escape the home located in the 11800 block of Keough Drive, but a body was found in the home after the fire was extinguished.

NORTHGLENN, Colo — A person was found dead after a house fire in Northglenn Thursday morning, North Metro Fire Rescue (NMFR) said.

NMFR said crews responded to the fire in a two-story home with a basement just before 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of Keough Drive.

Flames were coming from the front door and heavy black smoke was coming from the windows when fire crews arrived. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, NMFR said.

Four adults inside the home were able to escape on their own, with two suffering injuries that required transportation to the hospital, according to NMFR.

One adult was still inside the home when crews arrived. Their body was found when the home was searched after the fire was out, officials said.

The home suffered significant damage and the family will be displaced for an indefinite period.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One responding Northglenn Police Department officer also suffered a minor injury.

Thornton and Westminster Fire departments also responded to the fire.

“This is a tough day for our community, and our hearts go out to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” said North Metro Fire Chief David Ramos.

