2nd woman dies following crash involving Denver Fire rescue vehicle

Two women were killed and another person injured in the Jan. 23 wreck at Broadway and Speer.

DENVER — A second woman has died following a crash last weekend involving a vehicle from the Denver Fire Department (DFD).

The crash happened at 1:37 p.m. on Jan. 23 at North Broadway and Speer Boulevard, according to Denver Police. DFD said its rescue vehicle was using lights and sirens as it responded to a report of smoke in a building and that it had slowed to clear the intersection at the time of the crash.

DFD said the lights were changing as the vehicle approached the intersection and slowed down.

The driver, Monica Charles, 38, was killed in the crash. Denver Police said Thursday that a second woman had died from injuries sustained in the wreck. Her identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner in the coming days.

Another person inside Charles' vehicle was severely injured in the crash. One firefighter was treated for a knee injury, according to the fire department.

“The entire Denver Fire Department extends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the victims of this tragic accident,” said Fire Chief Desmond Fulton. “We are committed to cooperating fully with this investigation and are hopeful to prevent this type of tragedy from occurring in the future.”

DFD said the Denver Police Traffic Investigations Unit and the Denver District Attorney's Office will conduct a full investigation.