2 hikers rescued in Boulder County on Sunday

A 74-year-old man was rescued after falling about 50 feet, and a 69-year-old woman missing since Friday was also found, the sheriff's office said.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two hikers were rescued on Sunday after one went missing and the other was hurt in a fall, Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were notified just before noon on Sunday about a 69-year-old who had been missing in the Conifer Hill Road area for 24 hours.

Deputies searched around the property but did not find the woman and requested additional resources including drones, canine teams and ground searchers.

>Video above from August: Search and rescue volunteer teams call for benefits.

A canine team reported hearing a voice calling after about three hours of searching, and were able to locate the missing woman, who reported getting lost on Friday after taking a wrong turn off the hiking trail.

The sheriff's office said she was dehydrated and fatigued, but was uninjured and declined any additional medical car after she was escorted back to her home.

Boulder Emergency Squad, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Lyons Fire Protection District and Allenspark Fire Protection District also assisted with the rescue.

Also on Sunday, the sheriff's office said Boulder County Communications was notified around 12:27 p.m. of a 74-year-old hiker who injured his head and shoulder after falling about 50 feet in the area of the Rattlesnake Gulch Trail.

The man was unable to walk out to the trailhead due to his injuries, so rescuers from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Service put him into a bean bag splint and litter to carry him down.

The man was then taken to a hospital for further treatment, the sheriff's office said.

Mountain View Fire Protection District and Eldorado Canyon State Park Rangers also assisted with this rescue.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.