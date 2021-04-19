2 people injured during early morning Aurora fire

The fire started near Lansing Street and East Colfax Avenue early Monday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a two-alarm structure fire early Monday morning in the 11200 block of East Colfax Avenue. That's near Lansing Street along East Colfax Avenue.

At about 1:50 a.m., AFR originally tweeted about the fire saying there was a report of one person who was injured.

About 10 minutes later, AFR sent an updated tweet saying the fire was under control and two people were transported to the hospital. Injuries to the people transported were not considered life threatening, AFR said.

The American Red Cross of Colorado was called in to support those who were displaced after Monday's fire, AFR said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

