Denver's Point-in-Time count released

The annual count specifically looks for those experiencing homelessness for the first time.

DENVER — The Metro Denver Homeless Initiative (MDHI) released its 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) count Monday.

The count was done on January 30 and included those staying in shelters and outdoors. The count found 9,065 people experiencing homelessness, a 31.7% increase from 2022. Those who are experiencing homelessness for the first time is up from 2,634 to 3,996, according to the report from MDHI.

The number of families experiencing homelessness rose from 1,277 last year to 2,101 this year, according to the report. This includes families experiencing homelessness for the first time which went up from 597 in 2022 to 1,316 in 2023.

The PIT is an annual look at homelessness on a single night, with numerous variables such as weather, count participation, volunteer engagement, and a variety of other factors.

“While the region continues to improve our count and was able to locate 9,065 individuals on a single night experiencing homelessness, the Homelessness Management Information System used by our providers allows us to see this number is closer 28,000 throughout the course of the year,” said MDHI’s Executive Director, Dr. Jamie Rife. “We need to keep moving towards understanding who is experiencing homelessness in real-time and by name, so our response is as effective as possible."

“While the world is no longer in a pandemic, we are beginning to feel the full economic fallout of the COVID-19 era,” Rife said. “With COVID-19 relief funds for the prevention of homelessness coming to an end, as well as many other COVID-era protections, we’ve seen a sharp increase in the number of eviction filings as more households struggle to pay rent. This, paired with inflation and the increased cost of housing, is resulting in many people falling into homelessness and many being unable to obtain housing.”

