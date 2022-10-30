4 dead in Aurora house shooting, police still searching for suspect

Aurora Police are searching for a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect believed to armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 11th avenue and North Geneva street in Aurora early Sunday morning.

According to APD, a call came in from the suspect's partner, who was unharmed and is currently safe.

When officers arrived on the scene they found four deceased victims with apparent gunshot wounds according to APD.

Three victims were found inside the home and another victim was found on the side of the house.

APD is searching for suspect, 21-year-old Joseph Castorena. He is described as 5'4, slim build with a lion tattoo on his neck.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the suspect or have knowledge of their location to call 911.

Suspect is 21 y/o Joseph Castorena. 5'04, slim build. Unknown what he is wearing today. Note the Lion tattoo on his neck. Suspect is armed and dangerous, call 911 if you see him or know where he is. (photo is from a previous arrest) pic.twitter.com/4JFbqqfdzT — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 30, 2022

APD has recovered what they believe is the suspect's car are still canvasing the area.

Officers searched the suspect's home nearby but were unable to locate Castorena.

A reverse 911 alert was sent out to local residents in a one-mile radius shortly after the incident was reported .

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.





Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

