71-year-old jogger killed in Aurora crash

The jogger was in crosswalk and had the right-of-way when she was hit, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A 71-year-old woman died after being hit by a car Thursday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD said that at 9:04 a.m. a vehicle was going north on South Abilene Street and turned left onto westbound East Yale Avenue.

At the same time, APD said the victim was jogging in the East Yale Avenue crosswalk and had the right-of-way when she was hit and fatally injured by the turning vehicle.

The driver stayed at the scene, and neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be contributing factors, according to APD.

APD said this is the 21st death in a traffic-related crash this year. Eight of those crashes involved a pedestrian, and seven of the victims were not lawfully crossing the road, according to APD.

The investigation is ongoing. APD is asking anyone with information on the incident to contract Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.