9 memorable stories from Gary Shapiro's career

During the month of November, Gary will be sharing 9 of his most memorable stories he has covered.

DENVER — Gary Shapiro joined 9NEWS in 1983 as the Boulder Bureau Reporter. In 1989 he became the anchor of the 9NEWS Morning Shows. In August, Gary announced his retirement after a nearly 40-year career at 9NEWS.

Gary has won numerous awards including Emmys, Best of Gannett and awards from the Colorado Broadcaster's Association. He also won the coveted Edward R. Murrow award for documentary reporting.

During the month of November, Gary will be looking back on 9 memorable stories he has covered in his 39 years at 9NEWS. Some are sad, some are funny, and others are inspiring.

Challenger explosion

9NEWS Photojournalist Manny Sotelo and I were at Cape Canaveral, Florida in 1986 when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded, killing the 7 members of the crew. We were with a group of elementary school students and teachers that won a contest sponsored by Ball Aerospace in Boulder County. The winners got to go to Florida to watch the Space Shuttle take off. It was a historic mission because the very first teacher-astronaut, Christa McAuliffe was going to teach lessons from space. It was a big local story not only because of the students we were with, but because there was a spacecraft onboard the shuttle designed by CU Boulder called Spartan Halley. It was going to be used to study Halley's Comet. And one of the astronauts on the mission was a CU graduate - Ellison Onizuka. A big group of dignitaries from CU was also there to watch the launch.

After being scrubbed several times for technical issues, Challenger was ready to go. It was a very cold morning, and no one really had warm clothes, because we figured Florida would be warm, or at least pleasant. The liftoff was very dramatic, and the sound shook the earth where we were, across the causeway. Manny was shooting the faces of the students and teachers when the space shuttle exploded 73 seconds after takeoff. It was a tiny dot in the sky from where we were standing, but you could tell right away something wasn't right. When Mission Control announced over nearby speakers that the "vehicle has exploded", the faces that Manny recorded on his videotape turned to expressions of shock, confusion and sadness. We witnessed history, but nothing like we expected. Our happy news feature immediately turned into a huge national story.

Over the years, Manny and I interviewed those kids about every 10 years or so. It was the first time most of them had to contemplate life and death, and they grew up quickly. They remained friends and still are to this day. They shared a bond that's hard to explain, but they say that experience helped shape the adults they are today. They are now aerospace engineers, software engineers, artists and writers. They remember that day like it was yesterday. They also remember when Ball Aerospace took them back to Florida to watch the Space Shuttle Discovery "Return to Space" mission more than a year later. Manny and I went back with them and did the happy story we were intending to do the first time.

Like those students, I also remember the day the shuttle exploded so clearly. It was my first really big story as a young TV reporter, and I too had to grow up quickly.

