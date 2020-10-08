Air compressor goes airborne, crashes through neighbor's roof

No one was hurt, but two people were displaced from their home.

DENVER — A Denver house has a good-sized hole in its roof after what could safely be described as an unusual incident Sunday evening.

It happened in the 2000 block of South Fox Street. That's located west of Santa Fe Drive and north of West Evans Avenue.

According to the Denver Fire Department, (DFD), someone was working with an air compressor when it somehow broke, causing it to fly through the air.

DFD said it ended up crashing through a neighbor's roof, two or three houses away.

No one was hurt, but DFD said the two people living in the house were forced to find another place to stay Sunday night.