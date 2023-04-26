2 killed in crash involving sheriff's deputy

The Colorado State Patrol said a driver turned in front of the deputy's unmarked vehicle, which had lights and sirens on.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died after a crash that involved an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. near East Broncos Parkway and South Blackhawk Street in the Centennial area, near Dove Valley Regional Park.

According to CSP, a 69-year-old man driving an SUV turned left in front of an unmarked Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle with its lights and siren on.

The patrol vehicle T-boned the SUV, killing the driver and his passenger, a 75-year-old woman.

The deputy, a 58-year-old man, had moderate injuries.

CSP said there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved. They're still investigating other factors including speed.

East Broncos Parkway was shut down between South Blackhawk Street and Potomac Street after the crash. Roads have since reopened.

