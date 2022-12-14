1 dead, multiple people transported after apartment fire in Arvada

Just after midnight, firefighters from Arvada Fire responded to the Village West Apartments for a report of a fire.

ARVADA, Colo. — One person is dead and multiple people have been transported to area hospitals after an early morning fire at an apartment building, according to Arvada Fire.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, crews from Arvada Fire responded to a report of a fire at the Village West Apartments near West 58th Avenue and Urban Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they saw heavy fire, lots of smoke and the need for people to be rescued, according to Arvada Fire Public Information Officer Dianna Harrington.

The Arvada Police Department (APD) also responded to the fire, according to a tweet from APD. One APD officer was treated for smoke inhalation suffered during evacuation efforts, APD tweeted.

The fire was extinguished and multiple people were transported to area hospitals for injuries, according to Arvada Fire Public Information Officer Amber Jones. The exact number of injuries has not been released.

One unit was destroyed and two others sustained heavy damage in the fire, Jones said. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced due to the fire, Arvada Fire tweeted.

An RTD bus was brought in to help keep those who were displaced warm as crews process the scene, Harrington said.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

Just after midnight firefighters responded to a fire at Village West Apartments at 58th Ave/Urban St. They were met with heavy fire and smoke. Multiple people transported to area hospitals. Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced. Investigators are on scene. #arvadafire — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) December 14, 2022





