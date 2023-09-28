City of Arvada settles with family of John Hurley

John Hurley was fatally shot by an Arvada Police officer after Hurley shot an active shooter in Olde Town Arvada in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARVADA, Colo. — The City of Arvada and the family of a good Samaritan have reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from a 2021 shooting, the family's attorneys said Thursday.

Kathleen Boleyn, the mother of Johnny Hurley, filed the lawsuit against the police department a year after her son was shot and killed by an Arvada Police officer.

On June 21, 2021, Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley was ambushed and fatally shot in Olde Town Arvada by Ronald Troyke. Hurley, who was inside a nearby store at the time, ran out and shot Troyke, according to police. Hurley picked up Troyke's rifle and was shot and killed by a responding officer.

"Recognizing that this was a horrific set of circumstances for all involved, the parties have agreed to settle this matter," Rachael Kuroiwa with the City of Arvada said in a joint statement. "In reaching a settlement, the parties acknowledge the tragic loss of Officer Beesley and Mr. Hurley and acknowledge Mr. Hurley’s heroic actions under trying and unusual circumstances. These men were loved by their families and friends; they were valued members of their communities.

"In light of this, the parties have agreed to explore the possibility of a memorial to commemorate the events of that day," Kuroiwa said.

The law firm of Rathod Mohambedbhai represented Boleyn and Hurley's estate and said they will hold a news conference with Hurley's family members at 1 p.m. Thursday.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above and on the free 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.