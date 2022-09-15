Suspect in Arvada officer's death arrested with his handcuffs

When the suspect was released from a hospital, officers formally placed him under arrest with Officer Dillon Vakoff's handcuffs.

ARVADA, Colo. — When Sonny Almanza was formally arrested at a hospital this week, the handcuffs that snapped around his wrists belonged to the police officer he is accused of killing.

Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, died in a shooting in the early morning hours Sunday after he and another officer responded to a family disturbance in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue.

Almanza is accused of shooting and injuring a woman and fatally shooting Vakoff. Almanza was also shot, treated at a hospital and released on Tuesday, police said.

Arvada Police officers responded to the hospital to formally take the suspect into custody.

"The suspect was advised he was under arrest for the murder of Officer Dillon Vakoff, and he was placed in the handcuffs used every day by Officer Vakoff, handcuffs bearing his badge number 1927," Arvada Police said on Twitter.

The arrest was closed with, "4B60, adult male in custody" – Vakoff's call sign from the day he was killed.

"It is our distinct honor to be able to place Dillon's handcuffs on the suspect, as we know how committed Officer Vakoff was to completing any task he was ever assigned," Arvada Police said.

Vakoff joined the Arvada Police Department in 2019 and was training to be a SWAT officer. Before that, he was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for six years. He was a resident of Arvada and a 2012 graduate of Ralston Valley High School.

A memorial of flowers, posters and cards grew this week on a police cruiser parked in front of the Arvada Police Department entrance. A memorial service and procession are planned for Friday.

Almanza is being held without bail in the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of:

First-degree murder of a peace officer

Attempt to commit murder in the first degree

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Two counts of child abuse

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office will determine and file formal charges against Almanza sometime next week.