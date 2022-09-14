Man accused of fatally shooting Arvada officer makes first court appearance

Sonny Almanza was formally booked into jail Tuesday after he was released from the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of fatally shooting an Arvada Police officer last weekend made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning from the Jefferson County Jail where he was advised of the charges against him.

Sonny Almanza, 31, faces the following charges related to the shooting in the early morning hours of Sept. 11 that killed Officer Dillon Vakoff.

First-degree murder of a peace officer

Attempt to commit murder in the first degree

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Two counts of child abuse

The District Attorney will determine and file formal charges against Almanza sometime next week. He's currently being held without bond related to the fatal shooting of Vakoff and the shooting of a woman.

Vakoff, 27, was fatally shot and the woman was wounded early Sunday when Vakoff and a second officer responded to a disturbance in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue. The woman was expected to survive her injuries, police said.

According to Arvada Police, the responding officers tried to separate several "belligerent and uncooperative" people, and as they did, Almanza fired shots that hit the female victim.

The officers and Almanza exchanged gunfire. Almanza shot Vakoff and was also shot, police said. Almanza was taken to the hospital and was released on Tuesday and formally booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

During Wednesday's hearing, prosecutors asked for and the judge granted protection orders for the woman who was shot and for two children who were present at the time of the shooting. Prosecutors also asked that court documents related to the case remain sealed.

Almanza is next due in court on Sept. 20.

On Friday, a public memorial service will head to honor Vakoff at the Flatirons Community Church, located at 355 W. South Boulder Road.

Parking for members of the public will be available at the RTD Lafayette Park & Ride, at 1080 South Public Road, or at The District, at 400 W. South Boulder Road. The public is not allowed to park in the church parking lot.

A separate parallel investigation by the First Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) continues into the responding officers' use of deadly force during the incident.