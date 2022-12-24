2 found dead in Aurora home Christmas Eve morning

The bodies were found at about 10:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Boston Street, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday morning on Boston Street near East Colfax Avenue. That's about three blocks east of the city line with Denver.

Aurora Police (APD) said they were called at around 10:30 a.m.

The circumstances around the incident and the cause of death are being investigated.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case to please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

