Family held at gunpoint in Aurora files lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed against the city of Aurora, the five officers involved and Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.

AURORA, Colo. — A family that was held at gunpoint in an Aurora shopping center parking lot in August filed a lawsuit in Arapahoe County court Monday.

The suit was filed by Brittney Gilliam and four minor girls against the city of Aurora, the five officers involved and Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.

The lawsuit says Gilliam and the children had gone to get manicures, but that the nail salon was closed. While sitting in the SUV looking for another salon, Aurora police officers pulled up and ordered the family out of the SUV at gunpoint, the suit claims.

Officers ordered the family to the ground face-down and handcuffed three of them, the suit claims. The filing says the family was detained and searched without "probable cause or reasonable suspicion."

The lawsuit claims at least a dozen Aurora officers came to the parking lot as a group of around 15 onlookers had gathered.

Gilliam and all four of the children have suffered severe distress because of the incident, the suit claims.

The children struggle to sleep and eat, and all are in therapy to help them deal with what happened that day, the suit says.

The lawsuit, which is 42 pages long, references previous incidences between Black people and Aurora Police. The suit claims the department has a history of excessive force and racial profiling against Black people.

The lawsuit asks for claims for relief related to unlawful seizure, unlawful search, excessive force and denial of equal protection.

The lawsuit requests that the plaintiffs receive punitive and compensatory damages.