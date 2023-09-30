1 killed in Aurora crash

Police said the driver of a BMW lost control and veered into oncoming traffic.

AURORA, Colo. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Aurora Saturday afternoon.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted at 1:10 p.m. that officers were responding to a serious injury crash at East Quincy Avenue and South Parker Road, and said multiple people had been taken to the hospital.

Police later said the crash involved a Jeep Cherokee with three people inside and a BMW with just the driver.

According to police, the driver of the BMW lost control of the car as they were heading south on South Parker Road before crossing the median and colliding with the northbound Jeep.

The driver of the BMW died. Everyone in the Jeep is expected to survive, police said.

The northbound lanes of South Parker Road were closed at East Quincy Avenue for hours.

