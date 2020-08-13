Aurora Police are looking for a missing at risk girl

Berber Chue was last seen Wednesday night in the 900 block of Victor Street.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at risk 11-year-old girl.

Berber Chue was last seen in the 900 block of Victor Street around 11:48 p.m. Wednesday, APD said in a Thursday morning tweet. That's near Potomac Street and East 6th Avenue in Aurora.

Chue is an Asian female, 4-foot 11-inches tall and was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants, according to police.

Chue is believed to be a runaway, police said in their tweet.

If anyone has seen Chue, please contact the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.