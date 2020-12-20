Blake Street Tavern closing Jan. 1, owner says he hopes it's temporary

The Denver sports bar posted on Twitter that it hopes to reopen "when the Indoor Dining ban is lifted or if State’s Tent guidelines are modified."

DENVER — Blake Street Tavern announced on Saturday that it will be closing Jan. 1, though the owner said he hopes the closure is only temporary.

The Denver sports bar, located a block away from Coors Field, posted on its Twitter account that it hopes to reopen "when the Indoor Dining ban is lifted or if State’s Tent guidelines are modified."

Owner Chris Fuselier added in another tweet that Blake Street Tavern "ran out of bullets and COVID's economic consequences sidelined us."

"One of the most heartbreaking days of my life," Fuselier added in the tweet. "To announce I’m closing our business (I’m praying it is temporary) and furlough another 25 staff before Xmas, there are no words to describe."

Fuselier has criticized some public health orders during the pandemic, such as the shutdown of indoor dining, as overly restrictive, resulting in the closures of restaurants and unemployment for their staffs.

Blake Street Tavern was among several plaintiffs in July that requested a temporary restraining order to block an executive order by Gov. Jared Polis requiring bars to hold last call at 10 p.m. A judge denied the request.