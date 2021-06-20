Bomb squad investigates suspicious motorcycle on I-25 ramp

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the westbound US-36 ramp to Boulder at exit 217 was closed while a homemade electric device was made safe.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An exit ramp on Interstate 25 was closed Sunday afternoon while a bomb squad investigated a suspicious motorcycle, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said.

ACSO said technicians found a homemade electronic device and made it safe, and there is no threat to the public.



The sheriff's office said just before 5 p.m. that the westbound US-36 exit ramp to Boulder reopened after the bomb squad and Colorado State Patrol troopers investigated the scene.

I-25 NB: Police activity at Exit 217 - US 36. Ramp restriction. Ramp to Westbound US-36 closed while CSP troopers and ACSO Bomb Squad investigate a suspicious motorcycle pic.twitter.com/dTTtHhkdpW — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) June 20, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.