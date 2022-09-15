Motorcyclist seriously injured in Boulder crash involving RTD bus

Police said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Broadway and Lee Hill Drive.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus Wednesday evening.

Police said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Lee Hill Drive. The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. He remains in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Police said the bus driver remained on the scene and was not injured. There were three people on the bus at the time of the crash, and none of them reported any injuries.

The police investigation found the bus driver was turning westbound onto Lee Hill Drive from northbound Broadway, and the motorcyclist was riding southbound on Broadway.

Police are looking for witnesses and video surveillance cameras that may have captured any information related to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Shepherd at 303-419-9943 or Officer Bergh at 720-648-0546 and reference case 22-9246.

"The Boulder Police Department would like to thank the community members who helped officers administer life-saving efforts on scene," police said in a news release. "If those individuals or other witnesses to this crash need support, we would encourage them to contact our Victim Services Unit at 303-441-4048."

