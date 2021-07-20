Police in Boulder looking for sexual assault suspect

The incident occurred approximately at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when a woman was attempting to enter her home in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is looking for a suspect accused of sexual assault.

Police said that the incident occurred approximately at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when a woman was attempting to enter her apartment and a man grabbed her from behind. The woman screamed and the suspect ran from the scene.

The incident occurred at the 1900 block of Grove street and it was captured on a surveillance video.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man between 5' 6" and 5’9” tall with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hooded Champion sweatshirt, a black beanie, gray face mask and gray pants.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067 and reference case 21-6209. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com

