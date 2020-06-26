Brighton police looking for driver of truck involved in deadly motorcycle crash

Police said the truck and motorcycle never made contact, and the truck's driver may not have realized they were involved in a crash.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton police are trying to find the driver of a pickup truck that was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash.

According to a release from the Brighton Police Department (BPD), it happened just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 on the Bridge Street off-ramp of southbound Highway 85.

Witnesses told police a furniture cushion fell out of the bed of the truck onto the off-ramp in front of a red Honda motorcycle, which apparently crashed while attempting to avoid the cushion, the release said.

BPD said the truck does not appear to have made contact with the motorcycle at any point, and the truck's driver may not have been aware of their involvement in the crash when they left the scene.

Anyone with information about the truck, its owner or the person who may have been driving at the time of the crash is asked to contact Detective Garcia at 303-655-2382 or by email at amgarcia@brightonco.gov.