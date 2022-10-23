1 woman dead after head-on collision near Colorado Springs

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that left a 39-year-old woman deceased.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A fatal car crash left one woman dead on Interstate 25 near Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a Chrysler 300 was traveling northbound in southbound traffic when it collided head on with a Hyundai Kona right after midnight Sunday.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 23-year-old unidentified man struck the driver of the Hyundai.

The 39-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The man sustained serious injuries.

Officers are still investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more information.

