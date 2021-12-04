Rescue crews search for missing kayaker at Carter Lake

The search effort began after an overturned kayak was spotted around 2 p.m. Sunday.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are searching for a kayaker who went missing at Carter Lake in Larimer County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), a Larimer County Natural Resources ranger discovered an overturned kayak at the lake just after 2 p.m.

Rangers took a boat out on the water and found a dog wearing a floatation device that was uninjured, but not the kayaker.

The Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, the Loveland Fire Dive Rescue Team, LCSO Emergency Services, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Larimer County Natural Resources, LCSO deputies, the LCSO drone team, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and Berthoud Fire Protection District responded to help search for the kayaker.

LCSO said the kayaker is believed to be a 31-year-old man from Loveland.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LCSO at 970-416-1985.

LCSO said Carter Lake will be closed until further notice due to the ongoing search.

