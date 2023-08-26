CDOT is making a historic move at the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels

CDOT has operated its nerve center at the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels from the same room for 50 years, but they are getting ready to move it into a new home.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — At the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels, Bob Fifer, the deputy director of operations for Colorado's Department of Transportation (CDOT), and the staff are about to make history.

CDOT will move its control room inside the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels— the nerve center for the past 50 years— to a new state of the art facility next to the tunnels.

“It is historic, because we haven’t modernized our operations in almost 50 years,” said Fifer. “This is a huge evolution from the 70s, 80s and 90s even to now, 2023, 2024.”

CDOT’s tunnel operations have been in the same room since the tunnels opened and a lot of the equipment is about as old; but now, the department is updating in an effort to keep traffic flowing better at the tunnels and reduce closure times.

“We are pushing forward,” said Fifer. “We can’t build our way out of these highways, so we need to look at how do we better operate our highways.”

The new facility is just west of the tunnels and will be filled with technology upgrades to CDOT's safety systems, monitors and fiber optic lines.

“You’re going from the old, standard-def TV to the high-def, 4K TV,” said Fifer. “To do that, you have to modernize all the devices all the systems and digitize it.”

The new building will have space for employees to sleep when bad weather closes roads in the mountains. Additionally, the desks where employees sit have small heaters to keep their hands warm while working high atop the Continental Divide, and those employees will watch monitors that show a lot more information than before.

“We can see weather come in, we can see the news, we can see video with the idea that we can have quick response so the tunnel stays open longer,” said Fifer.

The updated technology will also allow CDOT to save money on maintenance, energy and space. A monitor system in their Golden control room cost around $4 million, but the system in the new Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel control room cost around $200,000.

CDOT says they hope to make the switch from the old control room to the new one sometime in October.