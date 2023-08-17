New international airline coming to Denver airport

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and DIA will speak about the airport addition at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A new international airline is coming to Colorado.

Denver International Airport (DIA) said it will announce on Thursday a new international airline coming to one of the world's busiest airports.

DIA said the new airline will soon provide nonstop service from Denver.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, DIA CEO Phil Washington and representatives from the airline will speak about the airport addition at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Denver City and County Building.

9NEWS will livestream the 11 a.m. news conference in the video player above and on the free 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

June 2023 was the busiest month ever for passenger traffic at Denver International Airport, the airport said.

The airport served more than 6.7 million passengers in June, breaking the previous record, set in July 2019, by more than 35,000 passengers. Passenger volume in June was up 8.2% over the previous June.

June hasn't been the only popular travel month this year. The airport said overall passenger traffic in the first half of the year reached an all-time high of more than 36.5 million passengers. That's an increase of 13.6% from the first half of 2022.

June 2023 was also the busiest month ever for international passenger traffic, with nearly 400,000 travelers.

For the first six months of the year, international passenger traffic totaled nearly 2 million people, making the first half of 2023 the busiest for international traffic ever at the airport.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.