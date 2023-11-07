June was the busiest month ever at DIA

The airport served more than 6.7 million passengers in June, breaking the previous record.

DENVER — June 2023 was the busiest month ever for passenger traffic at Denver International Airport, the airport said Wednesday.

The airport served more than 6.7 million passengers in June, breaking the previous record, set in July 2019, by more than 35,000 passengers.

Passenger volume in June was up 8.2% over the previous June.

June hasn't been the only popular travel month this year. The airport said overall passenger traffic in the first half of the year reached an all-time high of more than 36.5 million passengers. That's an increase of 13.6% from the first half of 2022.

June 2023 was also the busiest month ever for international passenger traffic, with nearly 400,000 travelers.

For the first six months of the year, international passenger traffic totaled nearly 2 million people, making the first half of 2023 the busiest for international traffic ever at the airport.

The airport said according to the most recent data from Airports Council International, DEN was the third-busiest airport in North America from January through May 2023, behind only Atlanta (ATL) and Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW). Globally, Denver's airport ranked as the seventh-busiest airport in the world for the first five months of the year.

The airport said forecasts indicate they will continue to set passenger traffic records in the second half of 2023.

DIA said when they formulated their Vision 100 program, they originally projected the airport would reach 100 million annual passengers in 2032. Now, they expect to reach that number as soon as 2028.

