Clear Creek County undersheriff dies

Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died at his home Saturday evening, Sheriff Rick Albers said.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The second-highest-ranking member of the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office has died.

Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died at his home Saturday evening, Sheriff Rick Albers said Sunday.

"I know that Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and the community he served," Albers said in a statement. "We will continue to provide communication and additional information as we work through this tragic loss together. The Sheriff’s Office offers the Snelling family our most sincere condolences for their loss."

Albers did not say how Snelling died.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office has been under scrutiny recently over the shooting of Christian Glass this summer. New video shared earlier this month showed law enforcement shooting and killing Glass after he called 911 when his car got stuck in Silver Plume.

During the encounter, Glass appeared to be suffering a mental health crisis. After 70 minutes of negotiations, a Clear Creek County deputy broke his window, fired bean bag rounds at him, tased him and eventually shot and killed him.

Snelling was not involved in that shooting, but did share the initial news release about what happened and answered some media questions about the situation.

