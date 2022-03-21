x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado News

Entire Florence city council resigns amid corruption scandal

Three Florence City Council members submitted their resignation overnight amid a growing corruption scandal. The remaining three submitted theirs throughout Tuesday.
Credit: Jacob - stock.adobe.com
Aerial View of downtown Florence, Colorado

FLORENCE, Colo. — The entire Florence City Council resigned, leaving the mayor as the only elected official in the Fremont County city, according to 9NEWS partners KRDO

Three Florence City Council members submitted their resignation overnight amid a growing corruption scandal. The remaining three submitted theirs throughout Tuesday.

Councilwoman Melissa Hardy, Councilman Brian Allen, Councilwoman Kristal Wood, Councilman Anthony Esquibel, Councilman Mike Vendetti, and Councilman Allen Knisley all resigned.

These resignations come after Monday night's council meeting where a citizen called for the Florence Mayor's resignation. During the meeting, Mayor Paul Villagrana said he won't resign because 500 people elected him in.

The six resigned members all tell 13 Investigates they quit their jobs because they did everything they could to find the truth and address corruption and were rejected.

> Read the full story at krdo.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Douglas County school board set to choose new superintendent

RELATED: Denver City Council president asks for investigation into Green Valley Ranch HOA

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes 
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 


In Other News

Denver donates bison to tribal nations