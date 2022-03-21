Entire Florence city council resigns amid corruption scandal

Three Florence City Council members submitted their resignation overnight amid a growing corruption scandal. The remaining three submitted theirs throughout Tuesday.

FLORENCE, Colo. — The entire Florence City Council resigned, leaving the mayor as the only elected official in the Fremont County city, according to 9NEWS partners KRDO.

Councilwoman Melissa Hardy, Councilman Brian Allen, Councilwoman Kristal Wood, Councilman Anthony Esquibel, Councilman Mike Vendetti, and Councilman Allen Knisley all resigned.

These resignations come after Monday night's council meeting where a citizen called for the Florence Mayor's resignation. During the meeting, Mayor Paul Villagrana said he won't resign because 500 people elected him in.

The six resigned members all tell 13 Investigates they quit their jobs because they did everything they could to find the truth and address corruption and were rejected.

