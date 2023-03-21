Manitou Incline harassment claims move to court

Noelia Sanchez is seeking a permanent protection order against Chasidey Geissler.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Allegations of stalking and harassment on the Manitou Incline carried into a 4th Judicial District courtroom Monday as one woman sought to make a temporary protective order permanent.

Noelia Sanchez, a hiker who recently set a goal of completing 500 laps on the popular but brutal set of stairs, has accused Chasidey Geissler, current female record holder on the hike, of stalking and escalating threats of violence in recent months.

Geissler, 42, last month became the fifth person credited with 1,000 Incline laps in a calendar year, besting the all-time women’s mark set in January by Rachel Jones.

In court filings, Sanchez, 46, alleges Geissler on March 5 "yelled in my face in front of a crowd saying that she wants me to break my (expletive) neck, and I better watch my back and be careful she doesn't push me down the Incline stairs." Sanchez went on to claim Geissler acted on those alleged threats, saying Geissler "hit me in the back and caused me to lose my balance and nearly fall down the cliff edge of the stairs." Sanchez added that she was being "stalked and followed in Manitou Springs along the local trails."

> Read the full story at the Denver Gazette.

