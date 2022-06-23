3 hurt in Commerce City shooting

Police said the victims were shot in the 15600-block of East 98th Place in Commerce City Thursday.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Three people were injured in a shooting in a residential area of Commerce City Thursday, the Commerce City Police Department said.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 15600-block of East 98th Place, police said.

Police Commander Dennis Flynn said officers found three adults with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home. They were all taken to hospitals. Police did not have an update on their conditions.

Police said neighbors reported hearing an argument before the shots were fired. Police believe all three victims either knew each other or were "affiliated with the residence." Flynn said the shooting "appears to be a very isolated incident."

Police are still working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call CCPD at 303-287-2844.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

