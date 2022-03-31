CSP: Weld County chase ends in fatal crash

Troopers said the driver was wanted on a parole violation out of Minnesota.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man wanted in Minnesota was killed in a crash while leading troopers on a chase in Weld County Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Troopers said the driver was wanted on a parole violation out of Minnesota. The chase started in Wyoming and continued south into Colorado.

Troopers said law enforcement deployed stop sticks in the area of Highway 85 and County Road 76, which is just north of Eaton. The suspect's car kept moving and crashed into a CSP patrol car, causing it to roll. The trooper sustained minor injuries in the crash, CSP said.

The suspect's car went off the road and into a drainage ditch. Troopers said the driver died of injuries sustained in the crash. They believe he was not wearing his seat belt.

The man's name has not yet been released.

