Athlete remains on bond as victim’s family dedicates sign

Katharina Rothman’s name is on display where she was killed as Coban Porter remains on bond in the suspected drunken driving case.

DENVER — A mother stood before news cameras and mourned the loss of her daughter as a memorial sign was dedicated where she was killed in January in a suspected drunken driving crash.

“Kathy is gone but she's not forgotten. And she's loved by so many people,” Connie Johnson said of her daughter while standing next to a new memorial sign Friday.

Johnson and her family showed up at the corner of East Buchtel and South University boulevards to mark the dedication of a street sign displaying the name of Katharina Rothman.

Rothman, 42, was driving for Uber in the early morning hours of Jan. 22 when police say Coban Porter slammed into her vehicle, killing her on scene. Rothman is survived by a 5-year-old son.

The case grew extra attention because Porter played basketball for the University of Denver at the time and is the brother of Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr.

The sign bearing Rothman’s name contains the image of a red ribbon and says “Please Drive Safely.”

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann was also at the dedication and said the sign will serve as reminder for people to make smart decisions before they get behind the wheel.

“Her name will serve that purpose to remind people that a lovely young woman gave her life here at the hands of a man who was intoxicated,” McCann said.

Porter remains on bond and faces multiple felony charges in his case, including vehicular homicide. A police report said he had watery eyes and mumbling speech when officers arrived at the scene of the fatal crash.

Porter is expected to be arraigned on his charges in October.

"I will do my best to use this tragedy to shed light on drunk driving,” Connie Johnson said.

Rothman’s family released purple balloons at the site of the new memorial sign because that was Rothan’s favorite color.

If you have any information on this story or would like to send a news tip, you can contact jeremy@9news.com.