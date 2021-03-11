1 person injured in Denver apartment fire

Firefighters extinguished the fire and are conducting an investigation into the cause.

DENVER — One person was transported to the hospital after a fire in an apartment Wednesday, according to the Denver Fire Department (DFD). The victim was transported to Denver Health, DFD said.

DFD first tweeted about the fire around 11:36 a.m.

The fire happened in an apartment located at 55 South Lincoln St., in the Speer neighborhood of Denver.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and are now investigating to determine the cause of the fire, DFD said in a tweet.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as soon as it is provided.

